NBA Rumors: Chris Paul Interested In Spurs; Will Point Guard Leave Clippers?

The San Antonio Spurs might be a team to keep an eye on in NBA free agency this summer.

The Spurs soon might be down a guard if Manu Ginobili retires, but there’s a juicy new rumor involving San Antonio and one of the top point guards in the NBA.

Chris Paul likely soon will be a free agent, as he can opt out of his contract and hit the open market this summer. And he reportedly might leave the Los Angeles Clippers for Texas.

“There’s been a lot of rumblings about Chris Paul, and I think that’s real,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on his “Lowe Post Podcast,” as transcribed by NBCSports.com’s Kurt Helin. “I think there’s mutual interest there. I don’t know how real it is given the Clippers can offer a gigantic amount of money and are also a really good team; and the Spurs, like I said, have no sort of cap flexibility to get there. I’m very curious about what they do this summer and who’s on the team next year.”

The Spurs still have Tony Parker, although he is 35 years old and will be an unrestricted free agent after next season. Patty Mills, the team’s current backup point guard, will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

