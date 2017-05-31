NBA Rumors: Clippers Attempting To Hire Jerry West Away From Warriors

Share this:

Tweet







The Golden State Warriors have built a pretty incredible blueprint for NBA success, so naturally, the Los Angeles Clippers want a piece of it.

The Clippers have expressed interest in hiring NBA legend-turned-basketball executive Jerry West away from the Warriors, ESPN’s Marc Stein reported Wednesday, citing sources.

West joined Golden State in May 2011 as an executive board member, serving as an advisor to co-owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber. The Warriors slowly built an NBA powerhouse over the next six years, drafting future stars in Klay Thompson and Draymond Green while acquiring valuable role players like Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, who have helped lead Golden State to three consecutive NBA Finals appearances.

The Clippers would have West serve in that same advisory capacity, per Stein. Landing “The Logo” apparently won’t be easy, though; West’s contract with the Warriors expires in July, but Lacob already has asked him to remain with the club.

“We want (West) back,” Lacob told the Mercury News’ Tim Kawakami last week. “We love him. He’s been a great contributor to the organization, someone I consider a personal friend, as well. We would love him back, and we’ve made that known.”

Other undisclosed teams also have “made a run” at West, according to Stein.

Still, there might be some appeal for West to return to Los Angeles, where he spent his entire playing career with the Lakers and served as coach of the franchise from 1976 to 1979. West also would face an exciting challenge in helping determine the future of the Clippers, who face a crossroads this offseason with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and J.J. Redick all hitting free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Ben Queen/USA TODAY Sports Images