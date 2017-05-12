NFL Rumors: David Andrews, Patriots Agree To Three-Year Contract Extension

Share this:

Tweet







There’s a reason the New England Patriots didn’t show significant interest in signing another center this offseason.

The Patriots reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension with starting center David Andrews on Thursday, sources told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The deal will lock up Andrews through the 2020 season.

Andrews signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2015. He has played in 30 regular season games, starting 27, since coming to the Patriots. He also started all three of the Patriots’ 2016 playoff wins.

Andrews was set to become a restricted free agent after the 2017 season.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images