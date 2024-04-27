Drake Maye was thrilled to learn about his newest New England Patriots teammate.

The Patriots weaponized their offense Friday night when they drafted Washington Huskies wideout Ja’Lynn Polk with the 37th overall pick. The Patriots were scheduled to pick at No. 34 before a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers, which ultimately helped New England turn its fifth-round pick into a fourth rounder.

Maye took to social media shortly after the Patriots turned in their card for Polk.

Maye tweeted “Stud!! Lets work” after he expressed his excitement on Instagram.

Drake Maye weighs in after the Patriots draft wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk. pic.twitter.com/J6sVEgzNlR — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) April 27, 2024

While speaking to Patriots reporters shortly after he was drafted, Polk said he was excited to get to work with Maye, who New England drafted third overall.