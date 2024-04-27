Patriots wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk wasn’t considered one of the tippy-top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, so it’s understandable that some fans didn’t know much about him when he was selected in the second round Friday.

It’s also understandable if those same fans feel excitement after hearing who he models his game after.

Polk, just moments after he was selected, spoke to members of the media and provided a glimpse into the kind of player the Patriots were selecting.

“I watch guys like Andre Johnson and Keenan Allen,” Polk said. “Keenan Allen is one of those guys who is a major factor of who I watch on film. His ability to just make guys miss, go up and keep his balance, go get those extra yards and having that dawg mentality to lead his team. His releases are pretty good, so watching his releases and the things he does in order for him to be able to create separation is elite.”

The Patriots will take it!

New England appeared to be a potential landing spot after it became clear the Los Angeles Chargers were moving on from him this offseason. Allen ended up with the Chicago Bears, and who knows how well Polk’s career is going to turn out, but the two do compare favorably when it comes to size and athleticism. Andre Johnson? Polk is nothing like him, but he grew up near Houston so it makes sense that he’s a fan.

Drake Maye’s newest target has a long way to go before he reaches the heights of an Allen or Johnson, but he certainly has the right mindset and desire to find success at the next level.

“I’m always trying to find an opportunity to watch guys who are elite at what they do, because there’s a reason why they’re doing what they’re doing.”