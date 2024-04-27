After the Patriots selected quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick, New England gave the young signal-caller his newest target when they picked wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk in the second round.
One thing Patriots fans complained about when New England used their first pick on Maye was there were no targets in the wide receiver room for the 21-year-old North Carolina product.
Now that New England has selected a wide receiver, how did Patriots fans react to Polk being selected? Although some fans were hoping the Patriots would’ve selected Adonia Mitchell from Texas, most seem pretty pleased with Polk.
Here are some from X:
Story continues below advertisement
Maye is hyped about the Patriots getting him a weapon.
Polk had 143 catches for 2,231 yards and 18 touchdowns during his collegiate career at Texas Tech and Washington.
Story continues below advertisement
It won’t be long before Patriots fans will be hearing, “Maye to Polk… touchdown New England.”
What do you think, Patriots fans? Is Polk going to help rebuild the franchise’s future? Sound off in the comments below.
Featured image via Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images