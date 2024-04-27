After the Patriots selected quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick, New England gave the young signal-caller his newest target when they picked wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk in the second round.

One thing Patriots fans complained about when New England used their first pick on Maye was there were no targets in the wide receiver room for the 21-year-old North Carolina product.

Now that New England has selected a wide receiver, how did Patriots fans react to Polk being selected? Although some fans were hoping the Patriots would’ve selected Adonia Mitchell from Texas, most seem pretty pleased with Polk.

Here are some from X:

HES RHE NEXT RANDY MOSS BOOKMARK IT RIGHT NOW — Celtics Central☘️ (@WalshEnthusiast) April 26, 2024

Jumpin Ja’lynn is a perfect nickname. The dude caught so many jump balls and didn’t care how he landed. Ball first, land second. Clutch and tough! 💪💪😤😤 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Ci8JMO5tlG — Palmer 🐺☔️ (@Lonewolf_Palmer) April 27, 2024

I remember his 90 yard touchdown, dudes quicker than you think. Maybe the safest 2nd round receiver they’ve ever selected lmaoo — Warner (@NotAlexWarner) April 26, 2024

He’s a BALLER .. gonna elevate that room from DAY ONE! — B1G Hood (@HoodHusky) April 27, 2024

Pick makes a lot of sense. Very strong WR2 with a versatile skill set. Love the pick even though Mitchell’s on the board — Trevor Sheehan (@trevor__sheehan) April 26, 2024

Maye is hyped about the Patriots getting him a weapon.

Polk had 143 catches for 2,231 yards and 18 touchdowns during his collegiate career at Texas Tech and Washington.

It won’t be long before Patriots fans will be hearing, “Maye to Polk… touchdown New England.”

What do you think, Patriots fans? Is Polk going to help rebuild the franchise’s future? Sound off in the comments below.