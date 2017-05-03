NFL Rumors: Gary Barnidge Visits Bills After Being Released By Browns

Share this:

Sean McDermott allegedly received a visit from a familiar face.

The Buffalo Bills reportedly hosted tight end Gary Barnidge on Wednesday, per ProFootballTalk, five days after the Cleveland Browns released him. Barnidge was on the Carolina Panthers for the first two years of McDermott’s tenure as the defensive coordinator there, so the new Bills coach has seen the tight end play before.

Barnidge broke out during the 2015 season, racking up 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns over 16 games and 13 starts. The 31-year-old came back to earth in 2016 but still had the second-most yards among Browns receivers with 612 to go with two touchdowns.

The Bills’ current No. 1 tight end is Charles Clay, who posted 552 receiving yards and four TDs in 15 games last season.

