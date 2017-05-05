NFL Rumors: Jay Cutler Hired By FOX As In-Game Analyst

Share this:

Jay Cutler’s football career appears to be over. Well, his football playing career, at least.

The veteran quarterback has struggled to find work after the Chicago Bears released him in early March, so Cutler is going to the television booth. FOX hired Cutler to serve as an in-game analyst, FOX Sports’ Peter Schrager reported Friday. According to Schrager, Cutler will be part of a three-man booth with Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis.

Cutler seemed willing to play if he could find a new home, but with the NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, team rosters largely are set. It will be interesting to see if there’s anything in Cutler’s contract prohibiting him from returning to the field, as he could be an intriguing option if a team loses a QB over the summer or in training camp. It’s also interesting to see Cutler is part of a three-man booth, which could make it easier for him to bolt if he gets a new job.

Cutler is the second quarterback in the last couple of months to walk away from playing for a TV job. CBS hired Tony Romo as the color guy on its lead broadcast crew last month.

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images