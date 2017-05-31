NFL Rumors: Most Teams Think Tony Romo Will Play This Season

Share this:

Tony Romo has decided to hang up his helmet for a headset, but most NFL team reportedly believe he won’t be in the broadcast booth for long.

According to Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman, several clubs think the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback will come out of retirement and play at some point in the 2017 season.

“Most teams still believe Romo will be back to play again and it will happen sooner than later.” Freeman writes.

Romo returning to the gridiron isn’t that great of a stretch of the imagination. Despite a history of injuries, the four-time Pro Bowl selection probably still has some left in the tank. And while Romo will start the 2017 campaign alongside Jim Nantz in the CBS booth, teams still could come calling if they’re in need of a signal-caller.

“Several front office executives have told me that if they need a quarterback in the near future because one of theirs gets hurt, Romo’s agent will be one of their first phone calls,” Freeman writes.

Do we have another Brett Favre situation on our hands? We’ll have to wait and see.

