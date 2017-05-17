NFL Will Gather More Information On Tom Brady’s Possible Concussions

Share this:

Tweet







The NFL released a statement Wednesday after Gisele Bundchen said on CBS that her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, has suffered “concussions,” including one last season.

“We have reviewed all reports relating to Tom Brady from the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants and certified athletic trainer spotters who worked at Patriots’ home and away 2016 season games as well as club injury reports that were sent to the league office,” the NFL said.

“There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms. Today we have been in contact with the NFLPA and will work together to gather more information from the club’s medical staff and Mr. Brady. The health and safety of our players is our foremost priority and we want to ensure that all our players have and continue to receive the best care possible.”

The NFL Players Association also said it will look into the matter.

Brady has never been listed on the Patriots’ injury report with a concussion or head injury, according to ESPN.com’s research. The NFL let the Seattle Seahawks off with a warning after they didn’t list cornerback Richard Sherman on their injury report despite a “significant” knee injury last season.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Seals/USA TODAY Sports Images