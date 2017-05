NFL Rumors: NFLPA ‘Looking Into’ Concussions Gisele Said Tom Brady Suffered

Share this:

Tweet







The NFL Players Association reportedly is on the case of the unreported concussion.

Gisele Bundchen said Wednesday on CBS her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, suffered a concussion in 2016. The NFL Players Association is “looking into” the matter, TMZ Sports reported Wednesday.

Bundchen said Brady has suffered “concussions” plural. Brady hasn’t been listed on a Patriots injury report with a concussion since at least 2003, the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe reported Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images