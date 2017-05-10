Oilers Vs. Ducks Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 7 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Anaheim Ducks know a lot about Game 7s in the Stanley Cup playoffs. They’ve been eliminated in a Game 7 in each of the last four seasons, and they’re hoping to avoid that Wednesday night against the Edmonton Oilers.

Anaheim is hosting Edmonton in the second Game 7 of this season’s playoffs. The Oilers haven’t been in a Game 7 since losing the deciding game of the 2006 Stanley Cup Final.

Here’s how you can watch Ducks vs. Oilers Game 7 online.

When: Wednesday, May 10, at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images