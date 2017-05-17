Packers’ Martellus Bennett Can’t Believe ‘Romper For Him’ Has Spread To NFL

Martellus Bennett has unwittingly sworn himself onto the fashion police force.
The Green Bay Packers tight end used Twitter on Monday to rail against the looming fashion trend known as the romper for him or “RompHim” on Monday.
Bennett called out his fellow NFL players for wearing the one-piece jumpsuit, as Cam Newtown did last month at Coachella.
The romper has been popular among children and women music-festival attendees for years, but an online campaign to spread the look to men now is afoot, according to CNN’s AJ Willingham.
Bennett might face resistance in his effort to keep the male romper out of the NFL, given the Panthers’ apparent support for Newton’s style.
We can only conclude this is some sign of the ages.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
