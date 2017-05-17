Packers’ Martellus Bennett Can’t Believe ‘Romper For Him’ Has Spread To NFL

Share this:

Martellus Bennett has unwittingly sworn himself onto the fashion police force.

The Green Bay Packers tight end used Twitter on Monday to rail against the looming fashion trend known as the romper for him or “RompHim” on Monday.

I would probably call the police on myself if I ever wore a male romper, because I would totally be violating myself. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) May 16, 2017

The male romper is a hypothetical, right? They don't really make such a thing. Do they? — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) May 16, 2017

Just because you got money m, doesn't mean you got style. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) May 16, 2017

Bennett called out his fellow NFL players for wearing the one-piece jumpsuit, as Cam Newtown did last month at Coachella.

Cam Newton already rocked his #RompHim at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/n1pKY0THhZ — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 16, 2017

The romper has been popular among children and women music-festival attendees for years, but an online campaign to spread the look to men now is afoot, according to CNN’s AJ Willingham.

Bennett might face resistance in his effort to keep the male romper out of the NFL, given the Panthers’ apparent support for Newton’s style.

@BrooklynDecker @macwfnz Brooklyn is right, Mac. It's the PERFECT outfit for training camp! See you in Spartanburg! — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 17, 2017

We can only conclude this is some sign of the ages.

