Panthers’ Michael Oher Accused Of Assaulting Uber Driver In Nashville

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher has been ordered to appear in court May 8 for a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from an alleged incident with an Uber driver last month.

“The Uber driver claims that on April 14 the two got into an argument during a ride to downtown Nashville,” according to a report from Channel 9 WSOC-TV. “The driver said he put his hand on Oher’s face, and then Oher knocked him to the ground.

“The incident started when the driver picked up Oher and four others to go to the Southern Restaurant in downtown Nashville, according to the citation.”

The Panthers told WSOC-TV they are aware of the situation, but did not comment further.

Oher played in just three games with the Panthers last season after being placed on injured reserve in November. The Panthers struggled to a 6-10 record and finished in last place in the NFC South Division.

The 30-year-old veteran signed a three-year contract extension with Carolina before the 2016 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images