Patriots Add New Weapon To Already Stocked Arsenal For QB Tom Brady

The New England Patriots have signed free-agent wide receiver Andrew Hawkins to a one-year deal Wednesday afternoon, giving quarterback Tom Brady another weapon to use on the outside.

Hawkins joins an already loaded wide receiving corp in New England and said he had turned down richer offers from other teams to become a part of the Patriots’ winning culture.

In 2016 with the Cleveland Browns, Hawkins had 33 receptions for 324 yards and three touchdowns.

