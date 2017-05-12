Patriots’ Julian Edelman Thinks He Has ‘The Perfect Cover’ For ‘Madden 18’

Share this:

Julian Edelman is a two-time Super Bowl champion, but it looks like the New England Patriots wide receiver is trying to add another accolade to his résumé.

Edelman took to Twitter on Thursday to give his pitch to EA Sports in an effort to grace the cover of “Madden 18.”

In case you need a refresher, the photo Edelman used is a snapshot of his ridiculous catch in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI, which helped the Patriots mount a historic comeback en route to a 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons.

We have a feeling Patriots fans agree with Edelman’s cover suggestion.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images