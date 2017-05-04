Phil Kessel’s Beef With Capitals’ Jay Beagle Escalates To ‘Mario Kart’ Challenge

Share this:

Jay Beagle was fed up with Phil Kessel’s nonsense. It was time to settle the score off the ice.

The Capitals and Penguins already had plenty of bad blood between them, stemming from Washington’s nasty hit on Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby in Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series.

After the 3-2 Capitals win, Caps forward Jay Beagle made a remark that, taken out of context, could be seen as a poor rationalization for taking out Crosby.

Someone parroted this quote to Phil Kessel, who was not a fan. https://t.co/xIxFZEncQq pic.twitter.com/emmjrD33DY — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 3, 2017

Well, that’s exactly what happened. Penguins forward Phil Kessel received word of Beagle’s comments and did not approve of them.

The ball was back in Beagle’s court after Kessel’s harsh words. So, how did the Capitals center raise the bar?

Jay Beagle: "That hurts deeply. If he wants to settle it, we could always play some Mario Kart. He knows where to find me." — Katie Brown (@katiebhockey) May 3, 2017

That’s right: Beagle challenged Kessel to an old-fashioned game of Mario Kart.

Kessel and Co. got the last laugh on the ice Wednesday night in Game 4, beating Washington 3-2 at PPG Paints Arena to take a 3-1 series lead. But we’re still waiting for these two to take their act to Rainbow Road and settle this beef once and for all.

