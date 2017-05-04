Phil Kessel’s Beef With Capitals’ Jay Beagle Escalates To ‘Mario Kart’ Challenge

Jay Beagle was fed up with Phil Kessel’s nonsense. It was time to settle the score off the ice.
The Capitals and Penguins already had plenty of bad blood between them, stemming from Washington’s nasty hit on Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby in Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series.
After the 3-2 Capitals win, Caps forward Jay Beagle made a remark that, taken out of context, could be seen as a poor rationalization for taking out Crosby.
Well, that’s exactly what happened. Penguins forward Phil Kessel received word of Beagle’s comments and did not approve of them.
The ball was back in Beagle’s court after Kessel’s harsh words. So, how did the Capitals center raise the bar?
That’s right: Beagle challenged Kessel to an old-fashioned game of Mario Kart.
Kessel and Co. got the last laugh on the ice Wednesday night in Game 4, beating Washington 3-2 at PPG Paints Arena to take a 3-1 series lead. But we’re still waiting for these two to take their act to Rainbow Road and settle this beef once and for all.
