Premier League Relegation: Will Swansea City, Hull City Or Crystal Palace Drop Down?

Crystal Palace, Swansea City and Hull City are fighting hardest against the dreaded “drop.”

The teams are locked in a heated race to avoid relegation from the Premier League with just two games remaining in their season. Burnley and Watford are one point away from safety, so, for our purposes, let’s consider the relegation battle a three-team race between 16th-place Crystal Palace, 17th-place Swansea City and 18th-place Hull City.

One unfortunate side will join Middlesbrough and Sunderland among teams relegated from the Premier League to the Championship (England’s second division) next season. The others will revel in own “Great Escape.”

Here’s how the relegation battle is shaping up:

Crystal Palace (16th place, 38 points)

Remaining games: Hull City on May 14 (home); Manchester United on May 21 (away)

A win or draw against Hull City on Sunday would confirm Crystal Palace’s place in next season’s Premier League, as well as those of Burnley and Watford. A Crystal Palace loss agains Hull City would put the Eagles in a dangerous position on the final day of the season.

Swansea City (17th place, 35 points)

Remaining games: Sunderland on May 13 (away); West Brom on May 21 (home)

The Swans can confirm their safety Sunday with a win over Sunderland and a Hull City loss against Crystal Palace.

Hull City (18th place, 34 points)

Remaining games: Crystal Palace on May 14 (away); Tottenham on May 21 (home)

The Tigers will be relegated with a loss against Crystal Palace and if Swansea City beats Sunderland.

Middlesbrough (19th place, 28 points)

Remaining games: Southampton on May 13 (home); Liverpool on May 21 (away)

‘Boro officially was relegated on Monday. Its May 21 date with Liverpool will be important for the top-four/Champions League race.

Sunderland (20th place, 24 points)

Remaining games: Swansea City on May 13 (home); Arsenal on May 16 (away); Chelsea on May 21 (away)

The Black Cats already are relegated, but their remaining games could affect the relegation, top-four/UEFA Champions League and title races.

