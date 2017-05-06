Raptors Fan Drake Trash Talks LeBron James, Cavaliers During Game 3

Share this:

Drake is doing all he can to help the Toronto Raptors get back in their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

During Game 3 at Air Canada Centre on Friday, the rapper appeared to be trash talking several Cavaliers players, including LeBron James.

While we don’t know for sure what Drake is saying, we imagine it had little effect on Cleveland’s players.

And it appears the Toronto-based recording artist was trying to get in the heads of the officials as well.

Drake is literally standing next to Dwane Casey to argue with the refs. — Scott Cacciola (@ScottCacciola) May 5, 2017

While he’s not going to have any impact on the game, you have to respect someone going all out to support their team.