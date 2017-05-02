Real Madrid Vs. Atletico Madrid Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online

Share this:

The first leg of the Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid semifinal matchup in the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League will take place Tuesday at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

These Spanish rivals met in the Champions League Final in 2014 and 2016, and Real Madrid won each time. Atletico can exact some revenge when these teams battle again.

Real Madrid defeated Bayern Munich 6-3 on aggregate during the quarterfinal stage, while Atletico Madrid beat Leicester City 2-1 on aggregate.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid online.

When: Tuesday, May 2, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Soccer 2Go

