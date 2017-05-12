Red Sox Fans Caught Underestimating Their Shortstop, Xander Bogaerts

Share this:

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has the longest active hitting streak in the majors at 14 games.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava caught up with Red Sox fans along with Budweiser Fan of the Game at Tasty Burger outside Fenway Park to see if they knew about the sweet hitting of Bogaerts, and if they knew a little extra Sox history, too.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com