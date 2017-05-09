Red Sox Show Shades Of 2016 Offense In Recent Two-Game Outburst Vs. Twins

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox play the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night and Boston will look to carry their offensive outburst from Minnesota with them.

The Red Sox’s offense came alive in their three-game series against the Minnesota Twins after manager John Farrell shook up the lineup.

In the last two games against the Twins, the Red Sox hit .365 as a team scoring 28 runs on 31 hits, including 10 doubles and eight home runs.

For more on Boston’s surge of offense, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images