Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Dustin Pedroia Returns To Leadoff Spot

Share this:

Tweet







Dustin Pedroia returns to a familiar spot for the Boston Red Sox in Wednesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox second baseman has hit in the No. 6 hole in the lineup for the past five games, but he returns to the leadoff spot Wednesday night.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who had been in the top spot, will hit fifth in front of first baseman Mitch Moreland.

Jackie Bradley Jr. gets the night off, which means Andrew Benintendi will man center field and Chris Young will play left field.

Christian Vazquez will do the catching for left-hander Drew Pomeranz, who is coming off a strong six-inning performance against the Chicago Cubs.

He’ll be opposed by Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman, who has had a rough start to the 2017 season. The hard-throwing righty has surrendered 18 runs over his past three starts and has yet to pitch into the seventh inning this season.

Here are the lineups for Wednesday night’s Red Sox vs. Orioles game.

RED SOX (14-12)

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Chris Young, LF

Marco Hernandez, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (2-1, 4.15 ERA)

ORIOLES (16-9)

Joey Rickard, RF

Adam Jones, CF

Manny Machado, 3B

Mark Trumbo, DH

Chris Davis, 1B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Trey Mancini, LF

J.J. Hardy, SS

Caleb Joseph, C

Kevin Gausman, RHP (1-2, 7.50 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images