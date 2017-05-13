Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Chris Sale Starts; Hanley Ramirez Remains Out

Share this:

Chris Sale will look to help return the Boston Red Sox to winning ways.

The Red Sox ace will start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park in the second of the teams’ three-game series. Sale and Co. will look to preserve their slight lead over the Rays in the American League East standings with a victory.

Tampa defeated Boston 5-4 on Friday, punishing the hosts for their early defensive errors. Red Sox manager John Farrell has opted to start Deven Marrerro at third base in order to provide more security on the corner and bat ninth in the lineup.

Hanley Ramirez will sit out his third consecutive game due to back spasms. Chris Young will continue as Boston’s designated hitter and bat fifth.

Boston will face Rays starter Blake Snell.

Here are the complete lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox vs. Rays game.

RED SOX (18-17)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Chris Young, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Sandy Leon, C

Deven Marrero, 3B

Chris Sale, LHP (3-2, 1.92 ERA)

RAYS (18-20)

Steven Souza Jr., RF

Daniel Robertson, 2B

Evan Longoria, 3B

Rickie Weeks, DH

Logan Morrison, 1B

TIm Beckham, SS

Derek Norris, C

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Peter Bourjos, LF

Blake Snell, LHP (0-3 3.96 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images