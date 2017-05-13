Rick Porcello Gets No Help From Defense In Red Sox’s 5-4 Loss Vs. Rays

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox lost 5-4 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night after an attempted rally late in the game.

The Red Sox fell behind after a rough third and fourth inning for Rick Porcello and the defense.

Porcello threw 23 pitches in the third inning and 24 pitches in the fourth inning forcing him to leave the game early due to a high pitch count.

To hear what Porcello had to say after the game check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo from Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images