Red Sox Wrap: Drew Pomeranz, Xander Bogaerts Lead Boston To Win Vs. Rangers

Share this:

Tweet







Luke Bryan says “Rain is a Good Thing,” and Drew Pomeranz might agree with him after how Thursday’s game went.

The Red Sox left-hander tossed a gem against the Rangers, as he lifted Boston to a 6-2 win and a series sweep of Texas at rainy Fenway Park. Xander Bogaerts also came up big with his first home run of the season.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 25-21, while the Rangers dropped to 24-24.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Breakthrough.

Pomeranz and Bogaerts both had breakthroughs in this one. Pomeranz had been struggling to pitch late into outings, but he had 96 pitches in six innings Thursday night. Bogaerts, meanwhile, got rid of the goose egg next to his home run total.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Bogaerts hit his two-run homer. Those two runs proved to be the difference on the scoreboard .

ON THE BUMP

— One of the big questions heading into Thursday’s game was how long Pomeranz would pitch. The left-hander has struggled to pitch deep into games this season, as evidenced by his four-inning outing over the weekend in Oakland. But he fared much better against the Rangers.

Pomeranz struck out two batters in the first, three in the second and two in the third, as he held Texas scoreless through the first three frames.

Elvis Andrus led off the top of the fourth inning with a solo home run to make it 4-1 Red Sox, but Pomeranz quickly regrouped.

Pomeranz later got revenge against Andrus in the sixth with his 10th strikeout. Nomar Mazara drove in Texas’ second run in the same inning, but Pomeranz responded with his 11th strikeout, which tied a career high.

Pomeranz’s final stat line: six innings, four hits, two earned runs, one walk and 11 strikeouts on 96 pitches.

— Heath Hembree and Robby Scott combined to strike out the side in a scoreless seventh inning.

— Matt Barnes pitched a 1-2-3 eighth.

— Craig Kimbrel came in for a non-save situation in the top of the ninth and put a bow on the win.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox wasted no time giving Pomeranz some run support. Andrew Benintendi and Mitch Moreland both hit RBI singles in the bottom of the first inning to give the Sox an early 2-0 advantage.

— Bogaerts, who had yet to hit a home run this season heading into Thursday night, finally went yard with a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning, which increased Boston’s lead to 4-0.

— Dustin Pedroia got the start at second base, but he left after the fifth inning due to what the Red Sox called left knee pain.

— Bogaerts, Moreland and Christian Vazquez all recorded two hits. Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Deven Marrero and Benintendi all had one hit. Marrero’s hit was a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, which made it 6-2 Sox.

TWEET OF THE DAY

The grounds crew was clutch in Thursday’s weather.

👏👏👏👏👏

A round of applause for the @fenwaypark grounds crew! pic.twitter.com/mUaiyX7RGj — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 25, 2017

UP NEXT

The Sox will welcome the Seattle Mariners to Fenway Park for three games, the first of which will take place Friday night at 7 p.m. ET. Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to take the mound for Boston, while Yovani Gallardo is Seattle’s probable starting pitcher for the series opener.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images