Relive Bobby Orr’s Iconic, Stanley Cup-Winning Goal, 47 Years Ago Today

On May 10, 1970, Bobby Orr leaped into the air and landed in Boston Bruins immortality.

The Bruins defenseman is widely regarded as one of the best NHL players of all time, but his most recognizable achievement came exactly 47 years ago Wednesday.

During overtime in Game 4 of the 1970 Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, Orr took a perfect feed from teammate Derek Sanderson in front of the net and beat Blues goaltender Glenn Hall for a game-winning goal that gave Boston its first Stanley Cup championship since 1941.

Immediately after the heroic score, Orr took flight, creating one of the most iconic images in hockey history.

Celebrate the 47th anniversary of Orr’s incredible goal by watching rare restored video of the play above.