While the rest of the Boston Bruins focused on mentally preparing for the Florida Panthers to begin their second-round playoff series, defenseman Brandon Carlo nearly didn’t make it on time for puck drop Monday night.

Carlo and his wife, Mayson, welcomed their second child (first son) in the early morning hours and Carlo hustled down to Florida, arriving two hours before the Bruins took the ice at Amerant Bank Arena. The 27-year-old delivered the most sentimental moment of Boston’s 5-1 victory, scoring in the final seconds of the second period to net the third Bruins goal of the night to pile the pressure on Florida.

Not your average night, but an unforgettable experience for the Carlo family.

“It’s been wild for sure, but so blessed for this group, in general,” Carlo shared on “SportsCenter” following Game 1. “From Game 7 through here, just so fortunate to be here. But overall, so proud of my wife, she did amazing. We had our baby last night at around 3:00 (a.m.) so pretty busy night. Didn’t know if I was gonna make it in time but so glad I did.”

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was unsure whether or not Carlo’s availability would be a sure thing after the eight-year veteran was absent for morning skate. Yet, thanks to fate and perfect timing, Carlo was able to be present and contribute just hours after becoming the father of Crew Carlo.

“Just bringing that little boy into the world is a super special thing for me, and to score tonight for him is definitely something I’ll remember forever,” Carlo said.

After the nail-biting seven-game battle with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, the Bruins were everything they needed to be. Boston was energetic, most notably in its three-goal second period. The Bruins leaned on goalie Jeremy Swayman to keep Florida at bay, which the 25-year-old did with 38 saves on 39 shots from the Panthers.

It was the picture-perfect recipe to get Boston off to a stellar start in Round 2.

“Having a guy like (Swayman) behind you, it speaks volumes,” Carlo explained. “The way that he goes out there and competes every night. His composure as well for his age is something so special. I sat down with him after Game 7; we had a little bit of a talk. Just his mental state is fantastic.”