Seahawks Are Considering Signing Colin Kaepernick, Robert Griffin III

A lot can change in four short years.

Rewind back to the 2013 offseason, and you’d have a difficult time believing Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III — then perhaps the most promising young quarterbacks in the NFL — would be unemployed in 2017. That’s the situation both quarterbacks face, but one of them could be scooped up soon.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said 710 ESPN Seattle’s “Brock and Salk” show that Seattle is considering signing one of the QBs to compete for the backup job behind starter Russell Wilson.

“We’re looking at everybody. We really are,” Carroll said. “We’ve been tracking everything that’s going on, and we’ve got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we’re still trying to manage properly. But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys.”

Trevone Boykin, who was arrested in March, currently is Wilson’s backup.

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman said he believes Kaepernick is being blackballed by the NFL due to his political statements.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images