Stray Bullet Injures Fan At Busch Stadium During Cardinals Game Vs. Brewers

One baseball fan didn’t leave her last game at Busch Stadium unscathed.

A fan suffered a minor injury Tuesday at Busch Stadium during the St. Louis Cardinals’ win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The woman received medical attention at Busch Stadium, was interviewed by police and went home.

Police say the bullet was fired from outside Busch Stadium and grazed the arm of a woman, who was seated near the first base line, according to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Christine Byers. Police sources told Byers they received a call about gunshots at an intersection less than a mile from the stadium and believe the bullet might have come from that incidient.

The Cardinals confirmed the shooting Wednesday.

“We are aware of an incident last night in which a fan reported being struck by a stray bullet that presumably originated from outside the stadium,” the Cardinals said in a statement, per Cardinals.com’s Jenifer Langosch. “The fan was treated for an abrasion and a bruise on her arm at First Aid and released. She was interviewed by police, who are investigating the matter.

“There is nothing more important than the safety of our fans, and the Cardinals are grateful that no one was seriously injured. We will be sharing more information with the media as further details emerge.”

