Terry Frei Fired Over Racist Tweet About Takuma Sato’s Indy 500 Victory

Once you post something on the internet it’s there forever, even if you delete it.

The Denver Post has fired its sports reporter, Terry Frei, in response to a tweet he sent following Japanese driver Takuma Sato’s victory in the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

Frei tweeted shortly after the race concluded Sunday, saying he takes issue with a Japanese driver winning the historic American race during Memorial Day weekend. Frei quickly deleted the tweet but the damage was done, and The Denver Post announced his termination Monday afternoon.

UPDATE: The Denver Post's statement on Terry Frei https://t.co/HPYG08nOe9 (corrects typo from earlier version) pic.twitter.com/3ROSPSsELE — The Denver Post (@denverpost) May 29, 2017

Frei posted a statement of his own before he was fired to explain the situation from his perspective.

OK, I took out the name of a book. pic.twitter.com/b953FbqMEh — Terry Frei (@TFrei) May 29, 2017

Sato is not only the first Japanese, but the first Asian driver to win the Indy 500, so his victory has caused quite a stir in his home country.

