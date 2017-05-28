Japanese Commentators Go Totally Insane As Takuma Sato Wins Indy 500

Share this:

Tweet







After winning the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, you’d assume Takuma Sato was the happiest person at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Think again.

As the 40-year-old Japanese driver took the checkered flag at the 101st Indy 500, a pair of Japanese commentator absolutely lost their minds. Check out the hilarious moment, which needs no translator, in the video below.

Our thoughts exactly.

Sato’s victory was as much about his driving talent as it was his ability to just survive, as Sunday’s race featured a handful of violent wrecks.

And as great as the Japanese call was, we’re equally interested to hear the Spanish broadcast at the moment Fernando Alonso’s engine blew.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images