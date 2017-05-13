UFC 211 Weigh-In Results: Stipe Miocic, Junior Dos Santos Set For Main Event

Share this:

UFC 211, which is headlined by the five-round heavyweight title bout between Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos, and the strawweight title bout between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jessica Andrade, airs live on pay-per-view from American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.

Four prelim bouts will air live on FX starting at 8 p.m. Three fights will kick off the night of action on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 6:30 p.m.

Main Event

Stipe Miocic (246) vs. Junior dos Santos (245)

Pay-Per-View Main Card

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (115) vs. Jessica Andrade (114.5)

Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171)

Frankie Edgar (145.5) vs. Yair Rodriguez (146)

Krzysztof Jotko (185) vs. David Branch (185)

FS1 Prelims

Eddie Alvarez (156) vs. Dustin Poirier (156)

Chas Skelly (146) vs. Jason Knight (146)

Chase Sherman (250) vs. Rashad Coulter (241)

James Vick (156) vs. Polo Reyes (154)

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images