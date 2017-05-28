UFC Fight Night Stockholm Results: Alexander Gustafsson Crushes Glover Teixeira

Share this:

Who were the winners at UFC Fight Night Stockholm: Alexander Gustafsson vs Glover Teixeira? Look below to get the results for all the fights at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden.

Main Event: Alexander Gustafsson defeated Glover Teixeira

Gustafsson put on a show in front of his home crowd as the No. 1 ranked UFC light heavyweight took the fight to the No. 2 ranked Teixeira.

While Teixeira was able to slam Gustafsson early in the first round, it was the lone strong moment for Teixeira, as Gustafsson began his onslaught shortly thereafter. Gustafsson was able to land multiple punches in the second round, but Teixeira was able to stay on his feet and fire back at Gustafsson.

Teixeira was knocked down in the third round but refused to go quietly. Gustafsson continued to brutalize him with uppercuts until finally landing the knockout blow in the fifth round.

Thumbnail photo via Per Haljestam/USA TODAY Sports Images