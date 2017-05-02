Watch Cam Neely, Bruins Ownership At Year-End Press Conference (Live Stream)

Share this:

The Boston Bruins’ season came to an end sooner than they would have liked, but the 2016-17 campaign did mark improvement over the previous two disappointing seasons.

The Bruins bowed out in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, but the future is bright for the Black and Gold, who now have a new head coach in place after removing Bruce Cassidy’s interim tag. On Tuesday, Bruins ownership (Jeremy and Charlie Jacobs), as well as president Cam Neely, will address all things B’s both past, present and future in their year-end press conference.

You can watch the press conference, which starts at 10 a.m. ET, in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images