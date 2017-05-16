Watch Dion Phaneuf Demolish Penguins’ Bryan Rust With Open-Ice Hit

Share this:

Tweet







Dion Phaneuf made his presence felt during Game 2 of the NHL’s Eastern Conference final between the Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Penguins forward Bryan Rust was entering the offensive zone with his head down, and Phaneuf crushed him.

Dion Phaneuf absolutely levels Bryan Rust pic.twitter.com/rLUEvdQFQb — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 16, 2017

Another look at Phaneuf’s hit on Rust pic.twitter.com/M1mKu1ScFT — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 16, 2017

Rust was able to get to the bench under his own power, but he was ushered back to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

Phaneuf wasn’t called for a penalty on the play as he did not leave his feet to deliver the devastating hit to Rust.

The Senators already took home-ice advantage with a victory in Game 1 and could take a commanding lead with a win at PPG Paints Arena on Monday night.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images