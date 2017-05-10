Watch Manu Ginobili’s Perfect Block Of James Harden Seal Spurs’ Game 5 Win

Share this:

Already down one veteran guard, the San Antonio Spurs relied on another ageless wonder to save the game — and possibly their season.

The Houston Rockets trailed the Spurs by three points in overtime Tuesday night during Game 6 of their second-round NBA playoff series. The Rockets had a chance to tie on the final possession, though, and the ball was in superstar James Harden’s hands with under five seconds to play.

That’s when the 39-year-old Ginobili rose to the occasion, blocking Harden’s shot from behind to seal San Antonio’s 110-107 win.

It was an incredible block by Ginobili — who managed to not foul Harden despite trailing the Rockets guard on the play — and it came at a perfect time for the Spurs, who had lost Kawhi Leonard to an ankle injury entering overtime and are without Tony Parker for the rest of the postseason, but still managed to take a 3-2 series lead.

But that wasn’t the only highlight Ginobili recorded in Game 5. The wily Argentinian came up with a clutch play with under a minute to play in the fourth quarter, tying the score with a crafty drive and layup.

Old Man Ginobili still got it pic.twitter.com/ToqbFjiYao — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 10, 2017

He also turned back the clock in the second quarter with this surprising slam:

MANU GINOBILI WITH THE DUNK pic.twitter.com/wMwj0T9YVP — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 10, 2017

Ginobili finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and his most important block of the season, as San Antonio has the chance to advance Thursday in Game 6.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images