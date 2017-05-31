Watch Xander Bogaerts Rip Red Sox’s Fifth Home Run Of Game Vs. White Sox

The Boston Red Sox already had blasted four longballs in Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, but shortstop Xander Bogaerts felt like joining the home-run party in the eighth inning.
With the Red Sox already comfortably ahead with a 10-6 lead in the frame, Bogaerts launched a solo shot to deep center field.
It was Bogaerts’ second home run of the season on a night Boston certainly did not lack offense.
Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP