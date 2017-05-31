Boston Red Sox

Watch Xander Bogaerts Rip Red Sox’s Fifth Home Run Of Game Vs. White Sox

by on Tue, May 30, 2017 at 11:21PM
The Boston Red Sox already had blasted four longballs in Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, but shortstop Xander Bogaerts felt like joining the home-run party in the eighth inning.

With the Red Sox already comfortably ahead with a 10-6 lead in the frame, Bogaerts launched a solo shot to deep center field.

It was Bogaerts’ second home run of the season on a night Boston certainly did not lack offense.

