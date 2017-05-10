Why Kelly Oubre Jr. Thinks Being Booed By Celtics Fans Will Be ‘Fun’

Share this:

Kelly Oubre Jr. is ready to face the music.

Oubre and the Washington Wizards visit TD Garden on Wednesday night for Game 5 of their second-round NBA playoff series with the Boston Celtics, and he knows there’s a good chance he’ll be booed mercilessly whenever he touches the basketball. The Wizards forward was suspended for Game 4 in Washington after attacking Kelly Olynyk following a hard screen from the Celtics center in Game 3.

“It’s fun, man. In some weird way it lets me know that I’m alive. I’m here,” Oubre told CSN Mid-Atlantic ahead of Game 5. “If a whole stadium full of people are chanting my name, that’s a blessing. I see what we did to Kelly Olynyk, so I’m not going to be surprised by anything.”

Olynyk was heckled like crazy on Sunday in Washington, where the Wizards blew out the Celtics to even their best-of-seven series at two games apiece. It’s reasonable to think Celtics fans will return the favor in Game 5, although Oubre, who played college ball at Kansas, insists he won’t be rattled.

“I’ve played in all the loudest arenas and against a lot of the best fans,” Oubre said, per CSN Mid-Atlantic. “I just have to stay focused and lock in.”

Expect the crowd to be locked in, too.

