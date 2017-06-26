2017 NBA Awards Show Live Stream: Watch MVP Reveal And More Online

Share this:

The first ever NBA Awards show will provide the last bit of drama for what was an entertaining 2016-17 season.

All eyes are on the league MVP voting. The finalists are Houston Rockets guard James Harden, San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard and Oklahoma City Thunder Russell Westbrook, with the latter expected to take home the award.

Here’s how you can watch the 2017 NBA Awards show online.

When: Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBA.com

