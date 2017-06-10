Belmont Stakes 2017 Payouts: Win, Place, Show Results From New York

Share this:

The 149th running of the Belmont Stakes was a thriller.

Favorite Irish War Cry led for most of the third leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, but Tapwrit surged late and earned the victory. Patch came in third.

Here’s a look at the thrilling finish:

TAPWRIT doesn't tap out in the 149th #BelmontStakes with Jose Ortiz!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/31nR3JRlBb — Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) June 10, 2017

Tapwrit has won some very lucky people a lot of money. Here’s a look at the payout results from the 2017 Belmont Stakes (dollar figures via NBC broadcast).

Tapwrit: Win ($12.60), Place ($6.50), Show ($5.00)

Irish War Cry: Place ($4.70), Show ($3.90)

Patch: Show ($6.50)

Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images