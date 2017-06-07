Billy Monger Already Preparing To Race In F4 Again After Double Amputation

Share this:

Tweet







Some people really have no quit in them.

Billy Monger is already preparing to return to the British Formula 4 Championship, less than two months after he underwent a double leg amputation. Doctors were forced to amputate the lower halves of both Monger’s legs in April following his horrendous accident in the British Formula 4 Championship.

Monger said in May he intended to return to racing to “prove how much you can do, even with a situation like this,” and he isn’t wasting any time doing so. The 17-year-old’s Carlin Racing teammate Jamie Caroline tweeted a picture Wednesday, revealing that Monger already is doing simulator work to get used to driving with hand controls.

There’s little doubt in our mind the flood of well wishes Monger received from all corners of the globe played a huge roll in getting him back in the car.

Thumbnail photo via British Formula 4 Championship