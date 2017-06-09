Browns Cut Player Hours Before He Throws First Pitch At Indians Game

Share this:

Friday was going to be an exciting night for Tyvis Powell.

Powell, who was signed by the Cleveland Browns on Feb. 9, was scheduled to throw the first pitch before the Cleveland Indians’ game against the Chicago White House.

This honor probably was especially cool for Powell, considering he’s an Ohio native and an Ohio State product.

But mere hours before he would take the mound at Progressive Field, the Browns opted to release the second-year safety.

While there might be some awkwardness in the air, Powell still is expected to toss out the ceremonial first pitch.

On a day in which he’s already received some unfavorable news, here’s hoping Powell doesn’t bounce his big pitch.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images