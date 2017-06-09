Butler Mascot Sends Saddest Tweet Ever After Ohio State Hires Away Coach

Share this:

Chris Holtmann left Butler to become the new men’s basketball coach at Ohio State. Big deal, right? Whatever. Personally, I couldn’t care less.

But then I thought about Butler Blue III, the school’s awesome English Bulldog mascot, and I couldn’t help but feel a little resentment toward the Buckeyes.

I mean, come on, look at this guy (with your sound on). He’s heartbroken.

It appears Ohio State’s far-less-cool mascot, Brutus, already is trying to lure Butler Blue III to Columbus, as well, but our boy is staying strong, even firing back despite his obvious sadness.

Let’s just hope Butler Blue III approves of the program’s next head coach.