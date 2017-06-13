Can Warriors Keep Superteam Together With Help From New NBA Labor Contract?

Share this:

How long will the Golden State Warriors’ reign in the NBA?

The NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement could help Golden State keep its superteam together for the next six years, according to Bleacher Report’s Tom Ziller. Owners decided in 2011 to help teams retain their star free agents, and the Warriors are poised to exploit the new changes in order to dominate the future following their 2017 NBA Finals win.

From July 1, the Warriors will be able to use the new CBA to sign Kevin Durant to a four-year contract extension and lock up Stephen Curry for another five years. Both players’ deals would expire before the current CBA in 2023, meaning the Warriors would be able sign them to fresh extensions before any new CBA takes effect.

Should Curry and Durant agree to team-friendly contract terms, Golden State might be in position to keep its core group intact by signing the likes of Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and others to long-term deals.

Those who criticize Durant for joining the Warriors and hate Golden State for its success might want to direct their anger at the NBA itself. After all, the teams collectively wrote the rules of the game the Warriors are playing so well.

