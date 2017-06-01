NBA

Celebrate 70 Years Of NBA Finals History With Amazing Video Set To Metallica

by on Thu, Jun 1, 2017 at 6:01PM
1,094

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will square off in the 71st NBA Finals on Thursday night. It will mark the first time that the same two teams have played in three consecutive NBA Finals.

To help basketball fans get excited for what should be an amazing series over the next few weeks, the NBA has released an incredible 13-minute video showcasing the best moments from the previous 70 NBA Finals.

It’s full of legendary performances, memorable calls and plays that will be etched in our minds forever.

And to top it off, the background music in the video is from Metallica.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a Bruins/NHL question for Nick Goss? Send it to him via Twitter at @NickGossNESN

TMZ logo

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN