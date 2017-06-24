Celtics Assistant GM Roasted Danny Ainge For His Love Of Chipotle

Share this:

Danny Ainge’s love for Chipotle is well documented.

But just how much does the Boston Celtics president of basketball operations love the fast-food restaurant?

On Friday, Ainge was discussing his trip to see now Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson workout in Sacramento, Calif., and he gave his opinion on the Northern California city.

Ainge on saying nothing to do in Sac: "I was with Brad & Mike Zarren … could have been in Venice & it would have been a boring night" — Jay King (@ByJayKing) June 23, 2017

Ainge is referring to Celtics assistant general manager Mike Zarren and head coach Brad Stevens. But Zarren claims even if the trio were in Venice, Ainge would have just gone and found a burrito bowl.

True, but due to Danny. He'd find Venetian Chipotle while Brad & I went somewhere new & great. (@ Sac we went to hotel slept 5h & flew home) — Mike Zarren (@mikezarren) June 23, 2017

Wow, now that’s dedication.

The workout with Jackson was canceled, but the Celtics drafted Jayson Tatum with the No. 3 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft, so it definitely wasn’t a total loss, even if they couldn’t find Chipotle.

