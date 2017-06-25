Celtics’ Marcus Smart Channels Steph Curry, Works On Long-Range 3-Pointers

Share this:

Tweet







Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been working on his long-range shooting this summer, and it looks it might be paying off already.

In an offseason in which the C’s have grabbed headlines on a consistent basis, Smart has been working hard in the gym.

This isn’t to say Smart will turn into Stephen Curry next season, but it never hurts to add a new wrinkle to your game.

While long-range shots have become much more prevalent in today’s NBA, Smart probably should focus on his 3-point shooting in general. He’s only shot 29 percent from beyond the arc through his first three seasons in the league.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images