NBA Analyst Believes Derrick White Keeps Celtics’ From Challenge

The Boston Celtics looked like championship favorites in their opening-round win over the Miami Heat in the NBA playoffs, defeating the reigning conference champions in five games.

Derrick White marked a big reason why Boston took care of business against its recent postseason foe, averaging 22.4 points per game and tallying a playoff career-high 38 points in Game 4.

The Celtics still have to step up amid their own weakness, though they are few, in the coming rounds of the playoffs to stay on track.

“I don’t think they get pushed to a seven-game series,” ESPN’s NBA analyst Timothy Legler shared on “First Take” on Thursday. “You could play a five-game series and be challenged. … Whoever’s left standing, I think, can challenge Boston because I think Boston, at times, has this propensity to settle for three-point shots. That allows you to stay in games. That allows you to guard them a little bit easier.”

The Celtics will face tough teams, though Legler believes that White offers an exceptional X-factor that can drive Boston further on its potential championship path.

“If Derrick White keeps shooting like this, I don’t think they are going to get challenged by anybody,” Legler added.

The Celtics await the winner of the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference semifinals.