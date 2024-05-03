Shaquille O’Neal accomplished just about anything a star could as a 15-time All-Star and a three-time NBA Finals champion during a 19-year career that ended with the Boston Celtics.

O’Neal joined the Celtics for the 2010-11 season, averaging 9.2 points in 37 games before his retirement. While Boston brought in a legend, the now 52-year-old lived an uncomfortable reality to end his playing days.

“Not being him. Him is 28 (points) and 10 (rebounds),” O’Neal told NBA analyst JJ Redick on “The Old Man & The Three” Podcast. “(Expletive) averaged nine points in Boston. I felt like I was robbing the people. I felt so bad when they called me back and said, ‘Hey, man. We owe you $1.5 (million).’ I said, ‘(expletive) keep it.'”

Injuries surrounded the 7-foot-1 star, who saw the end of his career come to a close at the conclusion of his age-38 season. O’Neal spent that final year with the Celtics after a long career with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Story continues below advertisement

O’Neal still has a prominent seat in the NBA with the TNT studio crew as the Celtics continue the chase for Banner 18.

More NBA:

Why Shaquille O’Neal Didn’t Feel Like Himself With Celtics

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via Mike Watters/USA TODAY Sports Images