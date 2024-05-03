Why Shaquille O’Neal Didn’t Feel Like Himself With Celtics

Shaquille O’Neal accomplished just about anything a star could as a 15-time All-Star and a three-time NBA Finals champion during a 19-year career that ended with the Boston Celtics.

O’Neal joined the Celtics for the 2010-11 season, averaging 9.2 points in 37 games before his retirement. While Boston brought in a legend, the now 52-year-old lived an uncomfortable reality to end his playing days.

“Not being him. Him is 28 (points) and 10 (rebounds),” O’Neal told NBA analyst JJ Redick on “The Old Man & The Three” Podcast. “(Expletive) averaged nine points in Boston. I felt like I was robbing the people. I felt so bad when they called me back and said, ‘Hey, man. We owe you $1.5 (million).’ I said, ‘(expletive) keep it.'”

Injuries surrounded the 7-foot-1 star, who saw the end of his career come to a close at the conclusion of his age-38 season. O’Neal spent that final year with the Celtics after a long career with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers.

O’Neal still has a prominent seat in the NBA with the TNT studio crew as the Celtics continue the chase for Banner 18.